Honka registered a goal and assist in Dallas' 3-1 preseason win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Before tonight, it had been a struggle for Honka so far this preseason. Entering Wednesday night's contest, the 22-year-old defenseman had been limited to one assist in three games. Now, with three points in four games, the spike in production could give Honka confidence heading into the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories