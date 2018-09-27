Stars' Julius Honka: Impresses in preseason win
Honka registered a goal and assist in Dallas' 3-1 preseason win over the Avalanche on Wednesday.
Before tonight, it had been a struggle for Honka so far this preseason. Entering Wednesday night's contest, the 22-year-old defenseman had been limited to one assist in three games. Now, with three points in four games, the spike in production could give Honka confidence heading into the regular season.
More News
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Limited output in preseason•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Blueliner's minutes to rise with coaching change•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Selected by Team Finland•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Supplies four points in 2017-18•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Playing against Canucks•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Out Friday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...