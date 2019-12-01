Stars' Julius Honka: Ineligible to play this season
Honka did not reach a contract agreement with the Stars on Sunday and will not be able to return to the NHL until at least next season, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
There was some talk that Dallas was working on trading Honka to a team that would sign him to an extension but nothing was finalized before Sunday's deadline. He will not be eligible to return to the NHL until next season.
