Honka won't return to Thursday's game against the Blackhawks due to an upper-body injury, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The severity of Honka's ailment remains a mystery, but he'll be hard pressed to recover in time for Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh. If he's unable to go against the Penguins, Dillon Heatherington will likely take his spot in the lineup.

