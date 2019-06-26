Stars' Julius Honka: Issued qualifying offer from Dallas
Honka was given a qualifying offer from the Stars on Tuesday.
Honka wasn't much of a factor at the NHL level last season, suiting up in 29 games and collecting four helpers. He didn't appear in game action for the Stars going all the way back to Jan 15, so he'll likely have to stick in out in the minors to begin 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...