Honka ended up dressing for Saturday's game against the Oilers because Marc Methot experienced knee soreness after warmups, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Honka slotted in on the right side opposite Stephen Johns. He's provided only one goal and two assists through 20 games this season, but the second-year Finn is usually deployed on the man advantage when he's in the lineup. Selected 14th overall in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Honka is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, but at least in the lower levels, he's never let that get in the way of success.