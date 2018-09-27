Stars' Julius Honka: Limited output in preseason
Honka has one assist and a plus-1 rating through three preseason games.
The Stars are waiting for Honka, who was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft, to fulfill his potential. They added another rookie defenseman, Miro Heiskanen, in this year's draft, so now's the time for Honka to make his move. The 22-year-old had a measly four points in 42 games for the Stars last season, so his developments need to unravel quickly.
