Honka could be left off the Opening Night roster by virtue of being exempt from waivers, the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Stars really struggled on the back line last season, having allowed 3.17 goals per game -- second to the last in the league in said category. Honka fashioned 106 points (26 goals, 80 assists) in 191 games for AHL Texas over the last three campaigns, and he got his feet wet at the highest level in 2016-17 by drawing into 16 contests, adding one goal and four helpers over that span. The potential is there for the Finn to make a splash in the NHL, but his waiver-exempt status means he's likely to continue biding his time in the minors for a little while longer.