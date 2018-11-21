Honka (illness) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Honka -- who will be replaced in the lineup by Benjamin Gleason -- is averaging a mere 14:19 of ice time in his 18 appearances this season and has just three assists to show for it, so his absence from the lineup will likely go unnoticed by the bulk of fantasy owners. Barring a more severe ailment, the blueline will likely be back in the lineup ahead of Friday's clash with Ottawa.