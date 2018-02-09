Stars' Julius Honka: Out Friday
Honka (upper body) won't play Friday against the Penguins, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
With Honka unavailable Friday, Dillon Heatherington will slot into the lineup against Pittsburgh. The promising young defender's next opportunity to return to game action will come Sunday against the Canucks.
