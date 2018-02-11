Play

Honka (upper body) will play Monday against the Canucks, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Honka only missed one game with this injury, but he has been absent for large swaths of this season for the Stars due to being down in the AHL thanks to a lack of production with the big club. In 29 games, the Finn has one goal and three assists.

