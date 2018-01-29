Stars' Julius Honka: Recalled from AHL Texas
Honka was brought up from the minors on Monday.
Prior to being called up last season, there was some buzz around the 14th pick from the 2014 Draft. However, the Finn hasn't quite lived up to his potential yet. In 40 total NHL games, Honka has eight points, and he was a healthy scratch for four contests before being sent down to the AHL.
