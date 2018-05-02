Honka will travel to Denmark for the 2018 IIHF World Championships as a part of Team Finland.

The 22-year-old blueliner didn't have a great season with Dallas, as he recorded just four points in 42 games. He suited up for 10 games in the minors as well and only notched two assists. However, this tournament will be an excellent opportunity for Honka to get solid experience against some of the world's top talents, and hopefully the selection can boost his confidence.