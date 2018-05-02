Stars' Julius Honka: Selected by Team Finland
Honka will travel to Denmark for the 2018 IIHF World Championships as a part of Team Finland.
The 22-year-old blueliner didn't have a great season with Dallas, as he recorded just four points in 42 games. He suited up for 10 games in the minors as well and only notched two assists. However, this tournament will be an excellent opportunity for Honka to get solid experience against some of the world's top talents, and hopefully the selection can boost his confidence.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...