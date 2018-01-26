Play

Honka was reassigned to AHL Texas on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Honka was a healthy scratch for the last four games, so the Stars saw it fitting that he get some work in the AHL over the All-Star break. He was one of two defensemen -- the other being Dillon Heatherington -- to be shipped to the minors Friday, and if Marc Methot (knee) gets healthy over the break, only expect one to be recalled.

