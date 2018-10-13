Honka will be paired with Marc Methot against the Ducks on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports, relaying from Stars coach Jim Montgomery that this gives the defenseman "the best chance at success" in his season debut.

Honka will make his season debut three games into the season. Had it not been for the Stars acquiring Connor Carrick in an Oct. 1 trade for a 2019 conditional seventh-round draft pick, the first-round pick (2014) likely would have been in the lineup from the start. Honka has produced just nine points over his first 58 NHL games, but in fairness the Finn, he never really got a fair shake under former bench boss Ken Hitchcock or even Lindy Ruff in the 2016-17 campaign.