Stars' Julius Honka: Signs with Finnish club
Honka, who is still holding out due to a contract dispute, has signed a one-year deal with JYP of Liiga, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Honka, a restricted free agent, formally requested to be traded by Dallas in mid-September, but the Stars have yet to find a suitable partner. With his NHL future still hanging in the balance, the 23-year-old blueliner has decided to head to his native Finland to ensure he's in playing shape if and when he's dealt to another NHL organization. As long as his rights are traded and he signs a new deal prior to Feb. 1, he'll be able to return to North America and suit up for his new NHL club immediately. However, if a deal doesn't occur prior to that date, he'll spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in Finland.
