According to coach Jim Montgomery, Honka's (upper body) absence after he left Wednesday's game against the Devils was precautionary, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Fortunately, it sounds as though Honka has avoided a serious issue, as he was kept out to preserve his health moving forward. His next chance to retake the ice arrives Friday when the defending champs stroll into town having won four of their last five games.

