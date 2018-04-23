Stars' Julius Honka: Supplies four points in 2016-17
Honka had a goal and three assists through 42 games in 2017-18.
The 22-year-old was in a constant rotation between the ice and press box -- that is, when he wasn't pitching in for AHL Texas where he had two assists in 10 games -- but was importantly on the ice for 12 of Dallas' last 17 games, certainly a positive sign for his playing time in 2018-19. Honka was also receiving sheltered minutes, averaging just 13:01 of ice time which is extremely low for a defensemen, and he'll likely see an increase in tick as he gains the confidence of the coaching staff. Honka's entering a contract year next season which should bring out his best, especially if he moves up to the second line.
