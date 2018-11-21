Stars' Julius Honka: Under the weather
Honka missed Wednesday's morning skate due to an illness, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Honka hasn't officially been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Penguins, but he should be considered questionable at best at this juncture. If Honka's unable to go, Benjamin Gleason will likely slot into the lineup against Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Set up for success in season debut•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Healthy scratch for opener•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Impresses in preseason win•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Limited output in preseason•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Blueliner's minutes to rise with coaching change•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Selected by Team Finland•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...