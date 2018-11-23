Honka (illness) will be a healthy scratch for Friday's home game against the Senators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Dallas' first-round, 14th overall pick (2014) hasn't exactly thrived under the direction of first-time NHL coach Jim Montgomery, as three assists represent his point total over 18 games. Of course, Honka is only averaging 14:19 of ice time -- with his power-play role reduced to 00:38 per game -- so it's safe to leave him on the waiver wire until he builds up his confidence and starts playing more.