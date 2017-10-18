Stars' Julius Honka: Will not play Thursday
Honka will sit out Thursday's road game against the Coyotes, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The young defenseman will ride the pine after dropping goose eggs with a minus-2 rating through his first four contests. He'll reportedly will be replaced by Jamie Oleksiak, who's sat out the past two games.
More News
-
Stars' Julius Honka: May be left off Opening Night roster•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Stars in preseason loss•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Will challenge for top power-play role•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Will play for Team Finland•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Back in minors with NHL campaign over•
-
Stars' Julius Honka: Records first NHL goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...