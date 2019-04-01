Stars' Justin Dowling: Absence extends
Dowling (upper body) won't be available for Tuesday's home game against the Flyers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dowling has missed the last two games with the upper-body injury, but is expected to be back either Friday or Saturday before the regular season concludes. His return likely won't have an effect in the fantasy world, as he has just one assist in eight games this campaign. Expect an update on the 28-year-old's status closer to puck drop Friday.
