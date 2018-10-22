Stars' Justin Dowling: Called up from minors
Dowling was promoted from AHL Texas on Monday.
Dowling has racked up six points through seven minor-league games, earning himself a promotion to the NHL. Whether the center slots into the lineup for Tuesday's clash with Los Angeles likely depends on the health of Alexander Radulov (undisclosed).
