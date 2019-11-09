Stars' Justin Dowling: Cold run continues
Dowling has no points in 12 games this year.
If there's one silver lining for the 29-year-old, he has set a new career high in NHL games played in a season. However, the lack of offense has seen him be a healthy scratch in three of the Stars' last four contests. Dowling has only three points in 32 NHL games in his career, so it's not like this is an unusual dry spell. He'll continue to be on the waiver wire in virtually all fantasy formats.
