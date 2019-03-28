Dowling (upper body) is officially day-to-day following Wednesday's game against the Flames, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Given the short turnaround for Thursday's contest against the Oilers, it seems highly unlikely Dowling will be ready to go for the contest. Assuming that's the case, either Joel L'Esperance or Brett Ritchie would likely draw in for the Stars on Thursday, while Dowling, who possesses little fantasy value in most formats, would be bound for the press box for the time being while he heals up.