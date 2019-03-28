Dowling won't return Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

Despite seeing extensive ice time and action on the power play, Dowling owns just one point through nine NHL games this season. The 28-year-old pivot has fared much better in the AHL, collecting 13 goals and 40 assists over 62 contests. While he may still hold some small value in deep dynasty leagues, but his age takes him out of prospect territory at this point. Even if Dowling makes it back into action for Thursday's game against the Oilers, he doesn't carry much fantasy promise into the contest.