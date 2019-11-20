Stars' Justin Dowling: Enjoys two-point night
Dowling had a goal and an assist with two shots in a 6-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.
It was the first multi-point game of the year for Dowling, who seems to have unlocked something as of late with three goals and four points over his last four games. He had gone his first 13 games of the season without a single point. The 29-year-old isn't asked to play an offensive-minded role for the Stars and has just seven points in 37 career games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.