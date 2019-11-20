Dowling had a goal and an assist with two shots in a 6-1 win over Vancouver on Tuesday.

It was the first multi-point game of the year for Dowling, who seems to have unlocked something as of late with three goals and four points over his last four games. He had gone his first 13 games of the season without a single point. The 29-year-old isn't asked to play an offensive-minded role for the Stars and has just seven points in 37 career games.