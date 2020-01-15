Dowling returned to the lineup Tuesday after spending seven games a healthy scratch.

Dowling posted a shot and a minus-1 rating in the 3-2 win over the Avalanche. He was called upon when Radek Faksa (upper body) was unable to suit up for the game. Dowling has six points, 26 shots and 24 hits in 25 appearances this season, but his role figures to be sporadic at best when the Stars are at full health.