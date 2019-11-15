Stars' Justin Dowling: Goals in consecutive games
Dowling tallied the opening goal of Thursday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.
Dowling has scored in consecutive games after failing to record a point in the first 13 contests of the campaign. He started the game alongside Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, who had the helpers on his tally. Dowling isn't likely to stake among the big names frequently -- he's a more defenseive-minded player, but coach Jim Montgomery is no stranger to shuffling his lines.
