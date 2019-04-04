Dowling (upper body) is not longer battling an injury and could play Friday against the Blackhawks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowling seems likely to draw in for the Stars with Mats Zuccarello (arm) and Jamie Benn (rest) both slated to sit out the contest. Even so, the 28-year-old pivot, who has drawn into just nine NHL games, doesn't provide a ton of upside from a fantasy standpoint. He'll likely slot into the bottom six against the Blackhawks on Friday if inserted in the lineup.