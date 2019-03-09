Stars' Justin Dowling: Inks two-year extension
Dowling signed a two-year, two-way contract extension with the Stars on Saturday, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dowling has only appeared in 15 NHL contests over the past three campaigns, and at 28-years-old, he's nothing more than an organizational depth option at this stage in his career.
