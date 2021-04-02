site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Justin Dowling: Moves to taxi squad
Dowling was assigned to the taxi squad Friday.
Dowling has been out of the lineup for the last three games. The 30-year-old remains a depth option up front for the Stars.
