Stars' Justin Dowling: No points in 2019-20
Dowling has yet to record a point through 10 appearances this season.
Dowling has managed 11 shots on goal and 10 hits so far, and he's also scraped together 10:57 per game. He's also averaging 1:04 per game on the man advantage, although he's seen no power-play time in his last four games. The 29-year-old may find himself in the press box regularly if his scoring struggles continue.
