Dowling posted an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Dowling set up Roope Hintz for the go-ahead goal at 6:40 of the second period. Dowling had served as a healthy scratch for the last three games. He's not an every-night player for the Stars, but he's produced five points in 22 appearances this season. The 29-year-old is not strong enough in any one category to warrant a spot on fantasy rosters -- he has just 23 hits, 23 shots on goal and eight PIM this season to go with his limited offense.