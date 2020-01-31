Play

The Stars placed Dowling (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday.

The specific nature and severity of Dowling's injury remains a mystery, but he'll miss Dallas' next three games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. The 29-year-old pivot has frequently sat as a healthy scratch this season and has only notched six points in the 27 contests he's appeared in, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.

