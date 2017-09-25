Stars' Justin Dowling: Placed on waivers, likely to wind up with AHL Texas
Dowling was waived Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Texas, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dowling suffered from a concussion before the start of training camp. The depth center only appeared in one of a possible three preseason contests, but he didn't register so much as a single shot on goal and went minus-1.
