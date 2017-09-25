Play

Dowling was waived Saturday for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Texas, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Dowling suffered from a concussion before the start of training camp. The depth center only appeared in one of a possible three preseason contests, but he didn't register so much as a single shot on goal and went minus-1.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories