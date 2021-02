Dowling notched an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Panthers.

Dowling was in the lineup because Roope Hintz (lower body) was unavailable. The 30-year-old Dowling had the secondary assist on Esa Lindell's third-period tally. A rotational player for the Stars, Dowling has a respectable three points and 10 shots on net through seven outings. He's not recommended for fantasy due to how irregular his playing time can be.