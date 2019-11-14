Play

Dowling scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

After 33 games in parts of three seasons without a tally to his name, Dowling produced an unassisted goal in the third period Wednesday. Even better for the 29-year-old, it stood as the game-winner. It's his first point in 14 contests this year and just his fourth career point in the league, so fantasy owners won't be rushing to add the defensive center.

More News
Our Latest Stories