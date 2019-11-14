Stars' Justin Dowling: Pockets first NHL goal
Dowling scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.
After 33 games in parts of three seasons without a tally to his name, Dowling produced an unassisted goal in the third period Wednesday. Even better for the 29-year-old, it stood as the game-winner. It's his first point in 14 contests this year and just his fourth career point in the league, so fantasy owners won't be rushing to add the defensive center.
