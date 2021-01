Dowling scored an empty-net goal and picked up an assist in a 7-3 win over Detroit on Thursday. He also had three shots and one hit.

Dowling extended the Dallas lead to 6-3 with his empty-netter at 16:24 of the third period. Earlier in the night he had assisted on an Andrew Cogliano second-period goal. The two points were the first of the year for Dowling, who has played in three games.