Stars' Justin Dowling: Receives promotion to NHL
Dowling was called up from AHL Texas on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The 28-year-old center clearly is unfazed by AHL competition, as he's uncorked 13 goals and 40 helpers over 62 games. Still, the Stars technically had enough forwards to fill a lineup even before Dowling was summoned to the parent club ahead of Saturday's game against the Penguins.
