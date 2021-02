Dowling posted a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Dowling has an assist in each of the last two games since he entered the lineup to replace Roope Hintz (lower body). The 30-year-old Dowling has a goal and three assists through eight appearances. He'll probably only see fourth-line minutes with a bit of power-play time on the second unit, so fantasy managers probably don't need to roster him unless he establishes a more permanent role.