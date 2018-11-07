Stars' Justin Dowling: Sent back to minors
Dowling was sent down to AHL Texas on Wednesday.
Dowling tallied an assist in six games but now heads back to AHL Texas where the 28-year-old, prior to his promotion, had recorded six points in seven games. Dowling's demotion likely means Denis Gurianov will draw into Dallas' lineup Thursday against San Jose.
