Dowling provided an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Dowling found Denis Gurianov for the goal just 38 seconds after the Flames' Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring. Playing time has been hard to come by for Dowling, who has appeared in just four games in December. He has two assists in that span, putting his season total at six points and 25 shots on goal through 24 outings.