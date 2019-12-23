Stars' Justin Dowling: Sets up lone goal in loss
Dowling provided an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
Dowling found Denis Gurianov for the goal just 38 seconds after the Flames' Andrew Mangiapane opened the scoring. Playing time has been hard to come by for Dowling, who has appeared in just four games in December. He has two assists in that span, putting his season total at six points and 25 shots on goal through 24 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.