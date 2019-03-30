Dowling (upper body) will not play in Saturday's road tilt against the Canucks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowling suffered the upper-body injury in Wednesday's game, and will be forced to miss his second consecutive game. The 28-year-old's absence likely won't have a big fantasy impact, as he sits at one point in nine games. Per DeFranks, Dowling is at least three days away from a possible return to the ice.