Stars' Justin Dowling: Sitting as healthy scratch
Dowling (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dowling was recently recalled from a conditioning stint with AHL Texas, during which he notched three helpers in three games, but he's been a healthy scratch more often than not when with the big club this campaign, so the fact that he won't be in the lineup against Edmonton shouldn't come as a surprise. He's only notched six points in 27 NHL appearances this season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.
