Dowling (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dowling was recently recalled from a conditioning stint with AHL Texas, during which he notched three helpers in three games, but he's been a healthy scratch more often than not when with the big club this campaign, so the fact that he won't be in the lineup against Edmonton shouldn't come as a surprise. He's only notched six points in 27 NHL appearances this season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on his status.