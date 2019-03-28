Stars' Justin Dowling: Sitting out Thursday
Dowling (upper body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Oilers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Dowling was limited to just 7:39 of ice time in Wednesday's game because of the upper-body issue, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he won't make the quick turnaround for Thursday's affair. Considering he has just one assist and no goals through nine NHL contests, his eventual return likely won't move the fantasy needle in many leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...