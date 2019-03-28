Dowling (upper body) will not play in Thursday's game against the Oilers, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Dowling was limited to just 7:39 of ice time in Wednesday's game because of the upper-body issue, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he won't make the quick turnaround for Thursday's affair. Considering he has just one assist and no goals through nine NHL contests, his eventual return likely won't move the fantasy needle in many leagues.