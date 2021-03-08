Dowling was waived by the Stars on Monday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
The 30-year-old has made 11 appearances this season, recording four points and 14 shots on net. However, Dowling was a healthy scratch for the last two games. The Stars made this move to shift Dowling to the taxi squad if he clears waivers.
More News
-
Stars' Justin Dowling: Seizing his opportunity•
-
Stars' Justin Dowling: Plucks apple Wednesday•
-
Stars' Justin Dowling: Puts game away with empty-netter•
-
Stars' Justin Dowling: Sitting as healthy scratch•
-
Stars' Justin Dowling: Back with team•
-
Stars' Justin Dowling: Headed on conditioning stint•