Stars' Justin Dowling: Waived for reassignment
Dowling landed on the waiver wire Monday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Dowling will be headed back to AHL Texas -- assuming he goes unclaimed -- where he spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign. In 65 minor-league contests, the center racked up and impressive 13 goals and 28 helpers, which should put him on the short list of potential call-ups this season.
