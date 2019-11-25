Dowling (upper body) won't play in Monday's game against the Golden Knights, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Dowling suffered an injury at an unfortunate time, as he compiled three goals and an assist over the last six contests after going pointless over the first 13 games. The 29-year-old is considered day-to-day, so he's questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Blackhawks.