Hryckowian scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Hryckowian has settled into a third-line role lately, picking up three goals and three assists over 12 outings in November. That's all of his offense in 22 appearances this year, and he's added 21 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-3 rating. Those numbers won't pop for most fantasy managers, but it looks like he's here to stay in the NHL and is still young enough to grow his offense.