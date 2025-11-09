Hryckowian scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Hryckowian has two goals over his last four games, showing improvement in November after failing to earn a point in October. The 24-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, but he is getting decent ice time lately with at least 10 minutes in seven straight contests. In addition to his two goals, he has 11 shots on net, 20 hits, nine PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 outings.